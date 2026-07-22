CJP Movement: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on July 20 protest crackdown plea, says 'don't waste our time'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to urgently list a petition alleging police excesses during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' crackdown. CJI Surya Kant told the lawyer not to "waste" court time with videos and to take proper recourse.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to initiate on its own motion and urgently list a petition alleging police excesses during the July 20 crackdown on student protesters in the national capital.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant told the petitioner not to “waste” the court's time by submitting videos and instead take proper recourse in law.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by the CJI at the commencement of proceedings.

Seeking suo motu proceedings, a lawyer said that the case concerned the Delhi Police's action against thousands of students who had marched towards Parliament as part of the “Chalo Sansad” protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protest demanded the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks and reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“Don't waste our time, and don't waste your time,” the CJI told the lawyer.

The counsel argued that the protests concerned lakhs of students, including NEET and NTA issues. Cutting him short, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, responded, “Thank you very much.”

When the lawyer referred to videos purportedly showing police personnel assaulting unarmed protesters and offered to submit them, the CJI declined.

“We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch,” observed the bench, refusing to grant an urgent listing.

Delhi HC had also declined urgent hearing

The Supreme Court's refusal came a day after Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya similarly declined to urgently hear a plea on the police action. “Don't drag the Court into this,” the chief justice had remarked.

What happened on July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march

The development came after the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” march, organised by the CJP following a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar that had continued for more than three weeks. Held on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, thousands marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding Pradhan's resignation over paper leaks, accountability for student suicides, and NTA reforms.

Delhi Police stopped the march with multiple layers of barricades. In the afternoon, a large group breached them and advanced towards Parliament, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas and carry out a lathi-charge.

Videos on social media showed protesters, many unarmed, being beaten by police in riot gear, with some sustaining head injuries. Police maintained the crowd turned violent and pelted stones, necessitating force.

Hospital officials said at least 100 protesters received treatment. Delhi Police put the number at around 60. A 22-year-old woman remains in the ICU at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to her family.

Political fallout and CJP's new demands

The action triggered protests by Opposition MPs inside and outside Parliament and a sit-in outside PM Modi's residence. They were later detained.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded PM Modi apologise to students and reiterated calls for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the CJP on Wednesday expanded its demands on day 32 of its agitation. Apart from seeking Sonam Wangchuk's release, Pradhan's resignation and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide, it now demands no FIRs or legal action against July 20 protesters.