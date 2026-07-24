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CJP Movement: Delhi University issues 'stay away from Jantar Mantar' advisory amid ongoing NEET Protests

Delhi University issued a safety advisory on Thursday urging students and faculty to avoid unauthorised protests at Jantar Mantar amid NEET paper leak agitation. DU cited Supreme Court directives, warning of legal action, academic consequences and safety risks.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 07:51 AM IST

CJP Movement: Delhi University issues 'stay away from Jantar Mantar' advisory amid ongoing NEET Protests
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Delhi University on Thursday issued an official safety advisory, appealing to its students and faculty to refrain from taking part in unauthorised assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, as the protest over the NEET paper leak rages on in the national capital.

In a post on X, the University of Delhi (DU) told its students that any protest at Jantar Mantar is strictly regulated under the directives of the Supreme Court of India. Those participating in unlawful assemblies could face direct legal action by authorities and law enforcement bodies.

The university cited concerns of student and faculty safety as the reason for the advisory. "Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action," the DU wrote in its statement on X.

Warning on academic, professional impact

It also warned that such legal actions could lead to academic consequences for students and impact professional opportunities.

"Such activities can also pose serious risks to students' personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law," the DU said.

The administration also flagged a surge in fake news and urged students to exercise extreme caution before sharing or reacting to information.  "Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation," it said.

Protests intensify, opposition joins

The protests at Jantar Mantar come against the backdrop of the NEET paper leak, with the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) first beginning demonstrations in the Delhi landmark. The protest took a turn on June 20, when students and thousands of other people held the 'Chalo Sansad' march, during which clashes broke out between them and the police.

The Opposition has now also joined the protests. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday marched to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg in solidarity with students who died by suicide after the May 12 NEET-UG exam was cancelled following the paper leak, as well as the injured protesters of the June 20 demonstration.

Along with CJP, the Opposition, too, is now demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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