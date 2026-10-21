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CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released on Rs 50000 bond, barred from calling Jantar Mantar protest

According to Bar and Bench, both leaders said they have "full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments including the learned SEM Court."

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 10:13 PM IST

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka released on Rs 50000 bond, barred from calling Jantar Mantar protest
Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have assured that they will not disturb public peace and will not call for any protest at Jantar Mantar as long as it remains de-notified under the law.

The undertaking was submitted before the Special Executive Magistrate, who on Wednesday ordered their release from judicial custody.

What are the bail conditions for CJP leaders?

According to Bar and Bench, both leaders said they have "full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments including the learned SEM Court."

The next date of hearing has been set for October 23, when both leaders will have to remain present before the SEM court with their sureties, and the police has been directed to file its verification report as well.

"That we reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public tranquillity and further we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar till such a time that it is de-notified in accordance with law," the undertaking read. "That we further reiterate that any protest undertaken would be done within the four corners of the Constitution," it added.

After directing Das and Ranka to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each, the magistrate ordered their release and said the inquiry against them would continue. 

Why Das and Ranka were jailed?

Das and Ranka had been in judicial custody since October 14. On October 13, they scaled the locked gates at Jantar Mantar and waved the national flag in protest against the site being de-notified as a designated protest venue. The prosecution said the act was in breach of a peace bond the two had signed after their detention on October 10, when they had originally called for a protest against alleged electoral fraud.

As they were being led away from court, Das said, "Truth has triumphed." The Delhi Police had sought an extension of three more days of judicial custody for the duo.

Das and Ranka were first sent to five days of judicial custody when produced before the SEM on October 14, and their custody was extended by another two days on Monday.

Earlier, CJP's Head of Legal Affairs, Ratna Singh, welcomed the decision of thier release after extended eight-day judicial custody and said, “There were delays, but today, finally, these boys are out.”

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