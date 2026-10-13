CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained day after Jantar Mantar de-notified: Watch Video

In a video posted by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the leaders along with CJP volunteers are seen leaping over a gate carrying flags and entering Jantar Mantar to protest. They raised slogans as police personnel at the spot chased them.

A day after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated protest venue, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde were detained for staging a protest there early Tuesday.

In a video posted by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the leaders along with CJP volunteers are seen leaping over a gate carrying flags and entering Jantar Mantar to protest. They raised slogans as police personnel at the spot chased them.

There was a brief face-off with police as they shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabaad” slogans. Dipke confirmed that Das, Ranka, Shinde and others were detained.

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka get detained : Watch

Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. @AshutoshRanka, @SauravDassss, @AjinkyaCJP along with other team members have been detained. You cannot denotify the resistance, @narendramodi https://t.co/x7B40akCVO — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 13, 2026

Challenging the Centre’s decision to withdraw Jantar Mantar’s status as a protest site, Dipke posted, “Cockroaches with the Tiranga sneaked into Jantar Mantar early this morning before they were picked up by Delhi Police. You cannot denotify the resistance.

”The leaders were detained as they tried to reclaim Jantar Mantar, visuals showing Ashutosh Ranka with the national flag as police detained him and other CJP volunteers at the location.

The party described it as an attempt to reclaim the protest venue.

“CJP sneaks inside to reclaim Jantar Mantar. Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das & Ajinkya Shinde, along with other CJP volunteers, sneaked inside the Jantar Mantar protest site this morning. All of them have been detained by Delhi Police," it stated.

Sharing the visuals on social media, Saurav Das wrote, “I had come to Jantar Mantar with a few people. I was detained immediately upon arrival.”

In a separate statement, CJP said, “Cockroaches ne aaj Jantar Mantar pe tiranga lehraya hai.”

“Fortress Jantar Mantar has been reclaimed," it added.

CJP opposes Jantar Mantar de-notification, calls move unacceptable​

The protest was held amid CJP’s growing opposition to the move to de-notify Jantar Mantar. On Monday, CJP co-convener Saurav Das termed the government’s decision “unacceptable” and said the party rejects the arbitrary move.

Meanwhile, Dipke said, “PM Narendra Modi has a problem with protests, not the location. If he thinks that after removing Jantar Mantar as the designated protest site our protests will stop, he is mistaken."

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, in a standing order dated October 11, de-notified Jantar Mantar as a protest venue and designated Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as alternative protest sites.