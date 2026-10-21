Will CJP leaders be released today as they challenge custody extension?

Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court against an order extending their judicial custody by two days over alleged violations of peace bonds.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the extension of their judicial custody by two days.

The order was passed by Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj on October 19. The two leaders have also sought an urgent hearing in the matter. The case stems from their alleged violation of peace bonds after they attempted to hold a Tiranga protest at Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders, Live Law reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has transferred a second FIR against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to the Crime Branch, ANI sources said. As per ANI, two cases were registered on October 13, following the entry of CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das into Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.

Why were Das and Ranka arrested?

The two leaders were first apprehended at an airport on October 10, ahead of protests announced in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They were subsequently released after furnishing peace bonds of Rs 50,000. However, they were apprehended again on October 14 after allegedly attempting to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Executive Magistrate Mahesh Kumar Meena then sent them to five days of judicial custody.

The proceedings relate to preventive action under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

What is the challenge before Delhi High Court?

In their petition, Das and Ranka have alleged that the Special Executive Magistrate “arbitrarily exercised” powers under Section 135(3) of the BNSS while extending their custody. They have argued that the sureties produced before the magistrate on October 19 fulfilled the legal requirements. The petition also disputes the finding that no other suitable surety was available.

According to the leaders, two additional sureties were present and had executed the necessary bonds and fixed deposit receipts (FDRs). They claim they were not given an opportunity to present those sureties before the magistrate.

Magistrate cites alleged breach of peace bonds

In the October 19 order, Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj observed that Das and Ranka had deliberately violated the peace bonds they had earlier furnished. The magistrate also referred to the investigating officer's concerns about the two leaders allegedly calling protests at de-notified locations.

The order said their assurance that they would not repeat the alleged conduct did not inspire confidence in view of the material placed before the magistrate by the police.

Why were the sureties rejected?

The dispute over the sureties is a key part of the petition before the High Court. The magistrate directed Das and Ranka to produce fresh sureties after finding those presented before the court unsuitable.

According to the order, there were differences between the photographs attached to the bond documents and the photographs appearing on the sureties' Aadhaar cards. The sureties also allegedly failed to give satisfactory answers during the inquiry.

The CJP leaders, however, maintain that the sureties met the legal requirements and that they were not given a proper opportunity to produce additional sureties.

CJP leaders question whether protest amounted to public-order threat

Das and Ranka have also challenged the basis of the magistrate's findings, arguing that they were largely based on the investigating officer's application. Their petition contends that holding a protest at a de-notified location is a matter of regulation and does not by itself amount to a threat to public order.

The Delhi High Court will now consider their challenge to the order extending their judicial custody.