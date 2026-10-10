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CJP Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police to deploy 35,000 personnel, set up detention centres

Delhi Police has stepped up security ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s October 10 march to Jantar Mantar, with teams instructed to detain anyone attempting to protest and more than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel expected to be deployed.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 07:17 AM IST

CJP Jantar Mantar protest: Delhi Police to deploy 35,000 personnel, set up detention centres
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Security arrangements have been tightened in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Police teams have been instructed to detain anyone attempting to stage a protest, regardless of where they try to gather.

Delhi Police has also directed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) units not to issue weapons for personnel deployed for the protest. Letters have reportedly been sent to the concerned directorates regarding the deployment and allotment plan.

Police have maintained that no permission has been granted for the protest.

Police teams authorised to carry batons

Unlike the arrangements made during the earlier INDIA alliance protest, police personnel deployed for the CJP demonstration have been authorised to carry lathis or batons.

Officials have also been instructed to avoid verbal confrontations with protesters amid concerns that videos could be deliberately recorded and circulated to portray the police in a negative manner.

Traffic police identify 30 affected road stretches

Additional CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta said the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a detailed plan covering around 30 road stretches that could be affected by the protest.

“Regarding the protest scheduled for October 10, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory identifying approximately 30 road stretches where our staff will be deployed and which are likely to be affected. If disruptions or obstacles arise, we will implement traffic diversions accordingly. We appeal to the public to consult our advisory when planning their travel; we will provide real-time updates specifying which roads are affected and suggesting alternative routes. Commuters should plan their journeys based on the traffic police advisory.”

Gupta also spoke about security arrangements at Delhi’s borders and restrictions on protesters attempting to enter New Delhi.

“Regarding the borders, our traffic police personnel are deployed; if protesters—whose entry is restricted—attempt to approach, they will be prevented from entering. Should any such situation arise requiring action, we will implement necessary diversions and provide updates via our Facebook page, social media channels, and official traffic advisories... For anyone planning to travel into New Delhi, please refer to the three specific stretches we have highlighted in our traffic advisory. There will be some restrictions along the 30 affected stretches, but there will be no complete blockades or closures...”

Six detention centres identified

Police have designated six locations where detained protesters will be taken. These include Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Stadium, Community Centre Daulatpur and Community Centre Pandrawal.

Additional women personnel from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been called in to assist with the security arrangements.

Facial recognition, CCTV and drones to monitor protest

Delhi Police is also preparing extensive surveillance measures across Central Delhi. Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), additional CCTV cameras, rooftop spotters and drones are expected to be used to monitor the situation.

More than 35,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for the protest.

Student and political groups expected to join

Several student organisations and political groups are expected to participate in the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police, however, have maintained that the protest has not been granted permission.

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