CJP funding row: Abhijeet Dipke challenges Amit Shah, asks government to probe alleged foreign links

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has challenged allegations of foreign funding and overseas support for the Cockroach Janta Party, asking the government to conduct an investigation and make its findings public.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has hit back at questions over the organisation’s funding and alleged foreign connections.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday, Dipke said the government should investigate the allegations instead of merely raising questions about the source of the organisation’s funds. “The Home Minister should order a probe and make its findings public,” Dipke said.

His remarks came after questions were raised about possible external support for the CJP movement and alleged attempts to influence political developments in India.

Reports flag concerns over foreign interference

The Free Press Journal reported on October 14 that central agencies had raised concerns about possible external interference, opaque funding and coordinated disinformation campaigns linked to the movement. Media reports have also attributed concerns about possible foreign funding and external interference to senior advocate and former Solicitor General Harish Salve.

According to these reports, Salve had questioned whether foreign forces could be attempting to fuel political instability in India, drawing comparisons with developments seen in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The allegations and concerns have not been established as facts.

Dipke visits Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur

Dipke was in Nagpur on Wednesday and visited Deekshabhoomi, the historic site associated with Dr B R Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism. He visited the site on Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, which marks the day Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of followers on October 14, 1956.

During his interaction with reporters, Dipke also spoke about the recent action against CJP protesters.

Dipke calls recent restrictions an ‘unofficial Emergency’

Dipke alleged that authorities were using strict measures against protesters and claimed that even waving the national flag had led to severe action. He referred to the recent developments as an “unofficial Emergency” and accused the Centre of restricting democratic protests and constitutional freedoms.

Dipke further claimed that the restrictions were unprecedented and argued that even during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, such a situation had not occurred.

These remarks reflect Dipke’s political criticism of the government's handling of the protests.

American singer Mary Millben makes foreign funding allegation

Amid the controversy, American singer Mary Millben also alleged that the CJP receives financial support from donors based in the United States who are critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Millben claimed that the money was being used to support activities that could destabilise India. She further alleged that some of the donors support movements challenging conservative leaders in different parts of the world.

Millben also urged Indian youth to hold peaceful protests against the CJP.

However, she did not provide evidence to substantiate her claims about foreign funding or overseas support for the organisation.

CJP funding allegations remain unproven

The allegations surrounding CJP's funding and possible foreign links have not been publicly established.

Dipke has instead challenged the government to conduct a formal investigation and make its findings public. The controversy comes as the CJP continues to face scrutiny over its protests and activities in Delhi.