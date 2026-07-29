CJP founder issues fresh warning, threatens nationwide protest if Centre does not stop taking action against students

Abhijeet Dipke alleged that students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had faced excessive force. He added that CJP would take to the streets again if the government did not change its stance.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday criticised the government over its treatment of student protesters, saying it "should be ashamed." He warned that CJP would launch a fresh nationwide agitation if action against the students continued, despite the Centre’s earlier assurances.

Speaking to ANI outside Delhi airport, Dipke alleged that students protesting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had faced excessive force. He added that CJP would take to the streets again if the government did not change its stance.

What exactly Abhijeet Dipke said?

The 30-year-old said, "The government should not do all this. These were students who were protesting for their future, protesting for their rights. They were not enjoying doing this. They faced baton charges on July 20. Even if the government's greed is not satisfied after shedding so much blood, and if they continue to harass the students like this, we will hit the streets again, and we will do it soon."

"Using pellet guns on students as if they are terrorists? They should be ashamed! Were they terrorists? Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should be ashamed," Dipke told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "...The youth were protesting for their future. They were not getting any thrill out of it, they braced lathis on 20th July. If the Govt is not satisfied with just that, with that bloodshed and if it… pic.twitter.com/7TiKCpN8xQ July 29, 2026

CJP to launch another protest?

When asked whether the CJP would launch another agitation, Dipke reiterated, "We will do it very soon. If the Government does not agree, does not mend ways, we will have to do it."Reacting to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Gen Z, Dipke dismissed them, saying, "Who even takes her seriously?

"His remarks come a day after CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das warned of a nationwide protest if the government failed to provide written assurances on withdrawing FIRs registered against student protesters.

Das had alleged that the Centre had assured the CJP that FIRs filed against protesters in Delhi and other BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states would be withdrawn, but no written confirmation had been provided despite the deadline lapsing.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended support to the proposed agitation, saying, "They should go ahead; we support them. Ministers had stated at a press conference before the nation that the FIR would be withdrawn--so why was that lie told?"

The developments come after the Supreme Court directed states to release students below the age of 18 arrested during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, provided they have no criminal antecedents, while permitting investigations to continue in accordance with law.

(With ANI inputs)