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Abhijeet Dipke takes another swipe at PM Modi after viral Instagram selfie video: 'Skin brighter than country’s future'

Posting a selfie video Thursday, PM Modi called the bill a significant step for a more reliable examination system.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 08:37 AM IST

Abhijeet Dipke takes another swipe at PM Modi after viral Instagram selfie video: 'Skin brighter than country’s future'
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke (L), PM Modi (R); (File Photo)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke took another jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after Modi posted a selfie-style video welcoming Parliament’s approval of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.  

In a new selfie-style video shared on Instagram, PM Modi called the new law a major move to make exams fair and credible. He said the "paper mafia" would face strict action and that the government plans to further improve the exam system with technology and stricter laws. 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's response to PM Modi's new video

Replying to the post, Dipke wrote, "Your skin is brighter than the country's future."

image 2026 07 31T083143 600

This was the fourth selfie video from PM Modi on paper leaks, continuing a campaign that has drawn flak from the opposition and the CJP.  

Dipke’s latest comment came a day after he said PM Modi should leave politics and take up work as a social media influencer instead.  

"I think [PM Modi] should become an influencer. He is doing very well at that. If he is such a good influencer, then he should leave the Prime Minister's chair, become an influencer, and let someone else do the job," Dipke told reporters in his hometown in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

It also reflected Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism in Parliament this week, where the Congress MP said, "You can't get Gen Z's support by making videos from new angles. The PM has to change the angle of his heart, not the camera angle."

What PM Modi said in his new video?

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Parliament’s approval of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying it would strengthen exams and crack down on paper leaks.  

Modi acknowledged that leaks have been a long-standing problem for the Centre and states. According to him, the government has responded by forming a task force, pushing for fast-track courts, and working with states on solutions. He stressed that education reform and technology are key, adding that people who "play with the future of children" must be punished.  

“The future of children was facing uncertainties. Education reform is essential for both the Centre and the states. It also requires the use of technology. Those involved in paper leaks and those who play with the future of the country’s children will not go unpunished,” PM Modi said in his new selfie video.

Meanwhile, the parliament cleared the Bill this week — Lok Sabha first, then Rajya Sabha on Thursday. It now awaits President Droupadi Murmu’s approval to become law.  

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