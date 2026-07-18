CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke starts indefinite hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk's wife shares update

Cockroach Janta Party founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has announced indefinite hunger strike from Saturday, July 18 amid Delhi Police crackdown on protestors in Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police has taken Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung hospital citing his deteriorating health.

Cockroach Janta Party founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has announced indefinite hunger strike from Saturday, July 18 amid Delhi Police crackdown on protestors in Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police has taken Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung hospital citing his deteriorating health.

"I am commencing my indefinite hunger strike starting today. I appeal to everyone: do not back down; this movement will only grow larger. They have made a grave mistake... I urge everyone to come to Jantar Mantar; our movement will continue from here, and we will proceed with our march scheduled for July 20th," Dipke said.

Delhi Police' operation at Jantar Mantar

The announcement followed series of events taken place during Day 21 of the protest when Wangchuk was hospitalised. While he was being taken to the hospital, Dipke and his party had members alleged that the Delhi Police had forcibly taken Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site while beating and assulting protestors and even resorted to lathicharge. Many protestors said that several police officials came claiming to be doctors and cited High Court's order to take Sonam Wangchuk away and did not stop even on the urge of the protestors.

However, the police rejected Dipke's claim and said that they were following court's order. As they shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, the protestors vehmently protested alleging that Wangchuk was taken against his will to the hospital. Abhijeet Dipke who is one of the founders of the Cockroach Janata Party alleged that officers dragged Wangchuk away despite his deteriorating health after a 20-day hunger strike.

A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as the protesters were asked to vacate the area. The DCP urged the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.As this happened, the student protestors formed a human chain to protect other activists sitting on hunger strike, including Neha Bora, a PhD scholar from JNU, from police action.

As the Delhi Police arrived at the site, Abhijeet Dipke claimed that he had been been beaten up and put under detention by the officials. While talking to the reports, Dipke said, "At 7 AM, when I stepped out to freshen up, police goons arrived here. They dragged Sonam Sir away while hurling abuse at him. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days and hadn't eaten a thing was forcibly dragged away by the Delhi Police. We have no idea where they have taken him."

Calling Delhi Police "RSS goons" he questioned why was he being treated like a criminal. "When I received the news and was on my way to Jantar Mantar from my friend's house, the police assaulted me as well...These aren't police officers; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I a criminal? They are goons—not police, but RSS goons..."

Sonam's wife warns against administering food

Meanwhile, Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, said on Saturday that her husband must not be given any food or water intake without his family's consent. In a stern warning on X, she wrote, "I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days."