FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video

Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on

Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment': 'Wanted it to be absolutely perfect'

Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment'

Another shake-up at CSK! Long-time batting coach Michael Hussey departs ahead of IPL 2027

Another shake-up at CSK! Long-time batting coach Michael Hussey departs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained inside flight after landing at Delhi Airport

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained inside flight at Delhi IGI Airport ahead of Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained inside flight after landing at Delhi Airport
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained on Saturday seconds after landing in Delhi, ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

A senior Delhi police official confirmed the detentions, saying teams from the southwest district police had been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

'Pre-planned interception': CJP statement on detentions

In its statement, the CJP said that it "strongly condemns the authoritarian detention of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight upon landing in Delhi."

"This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site," CJP said. 7bad

It further added, "The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka."

Tarmac action ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

According to CJP, officers boarded the aircraft on the tarmac after it landed from Mumbai and escorted the leaders off before they could enter the terminal.

The protest at Jantar Mantar has been called demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest citing security concerns.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize 2026 winner Navi Pillay, claims he settled India-Pak war
'What Has She Done': Donald Trump mocks Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay
'Bowlers did not execute’: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I
Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on alert; US warns of aftershocks | Video
Tsunami threat after 7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Panama, 9 countries on
Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment': 'Wanted it to be absolutely perfect'
Aastha Gill calls her debut Punjabi EP Wild Card 'a true homecoming moment'
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother passes away at 85, hours after his detention in Delhi
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother passes away at 85
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement