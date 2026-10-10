CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained inside flight after landing at Delhi Airport

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained inside flight at Delhi IGI Airport ahead of Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained on Saturday seconds after landing in Delhi, ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

A senior Delhi police official confirmed the detentions, saying teams from the southwest district police had been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

'Pre-planned interception': CJP statement on detentions

In its statement, the CJP said that it "strongly condemns the authoritarian detention of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight upon landing in Delhi."

"This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site," CJP said. 7bad

It further added, "The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka."

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago. "...I have come here to be arrested; arrest me," Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police "No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate," Delhi Police personnel tell him. — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Tarmac action ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

According to CJP, officers boarded the aircraft on the tarmac after it landed from Mumbai and escorted the leaders off before they could enter the terminal.

The protest at Jantar Mantar has been called demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest citing security concerns.