CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s statement goes viral, says 'will be taken to Tihar jail moment I land in Delhi'

A satire page called Cockroach Janata Party has gone viral after rapidly gaining millions of followers, even surpassing major political parties online.

A parody social media page that began as satire has unexpectedly evolved into a widely followed online political phenomenon, drawing attention from both supporters and critics across India’s digital space.

The group, known as the Cockroach Janata Party, was originally created as a humorous response to a remark attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant. What started as satire has now taken on a life of its own, with the page rapidly gaining followers and sparking political debate online.

Rapid Growth Across Social Media

Within just a few days of its launch, the parody account reportedly gained massive traction on Instagram, even surpassing several mainstream political parties in follower count. The page is said to have crossed millions of followers, briefly overtaking the online presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the platform.

The sudden rise has turned the satire page into a talking point in political and digital media circles, raising questions about the growing influence of meme-based political communication.

Founder Speaks On Identity and Intent

The page was created by Abhijeet Dipke, a political communication professional currently based in the United States after completing his master's at Boston University. Dipke has previously worked in digital campaign strategy and political messaging.

In an interview with The Red Mike, he described the platform as reflective satire, suggesting that the project highlights how certain narratives label dissenting voices. He also expressed mixed feelings about the rapid growth, stating that follower counts do not necessarily translate into real-world political impact.

Account Restrictions And Online Debate

The controversy deepened after the page’s account on X (formerly Twitter) was reportedly withheld in India. Dipke shared a screenshot of the restriction and wrote in the caption, 'As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India,' indicating that the platform had become inaccessible within the country.

The founder of the satirical outfit also said he will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the Delhi airport.

'I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail,' Dipke said.

Political Attention And Public Reaction

What began as an online satire project has now attracted attention from several public figures. Some opposition leaders, including Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad and Akhilesh Yadav, have reportedly engaged with or acknowledged the page, alongside support from comedians and social media influencers.

The rapid rise of the parody account highlights the growing overlap between humour, digital activism, and political discourse in India’s online ecosystem, where satire pages increasingly influence public conversations as much as traditional political communication channels.