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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother passes away at 85, hours after his detention in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother Savitribai Dipke, 85, passed away in Santuk Pimpri village in Hingoli, Maharashtra hours after Dipke was detained inside flight at Delhi airport.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother passes away at 85, hours after his detention in Delhi
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke's paternal grandmother passed away on Saturday. She was 85.

According to an ETV Bharat report Dipke's grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, had been unwell for the last few days and passed away this morning at their native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

Death hours after Delhi detention

News of her death came barely a few hours after Dipke was detained by Delhi Police right from inside the plane as soon as he landed in Delhi.

Dipke and his fellow CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the proposed CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

Security beefed up at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar home

Meanwhile, police have stepped up security at Dipke's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in view of his protest, PTI reported, citing an official.

A senior police official said that the police have increased deployment outside Dipke's residence located in the MIDC Waluj area.

"Earlier, one guard was stationed at Dipke's residence. Now the headquarters has deployed a team of 20 policemen considering the situation in New Delhi," an official from the local police station said.

CJP has called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the CEC over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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