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CJP's Dipke reacts to presser by families of Delhi Police personnel: 'BJP goons targeted cops'

Dipke, who led a student agitation demanding education reforms, said he sympathised with the officers who were wounded during the protest. He added that the students who were assaulted by police should not be ignored.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

CJP's Dipke reacts to presser by families of Delhi Police personnel: 'BJP goons targeted cops'
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has reacted to a press conference held by the families of injured Delhi Police personnel. Dipke, who led a recently-concluded student agitation demanding education reforms, said he sympathised with the officers who were wounded during the protest. He, however, added that the students who were assaulted by police should not be ignored. For several weeks, the CJP held a massive protest in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as union education minister over the NEET paper leak and related issues.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dipke said: "We have sympathy for the police officers who were targeted in such a manner. At the same time, the students who were brutally beaten by police officers, what about their families?" He alleged that police personnel were attacked by goons sent by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to disrupt the protest. "This was done by BJP goons. I have been saying since day one that the BJP will send its goons to create disruptions. They have done exactly that. I feel sorry that the police officers were targeted by the same people who were carrying out these actions," the CJP leader said.

Dipke also alleged that innocent students were being targeted to discourage them from participating in protests in the future. "Habitual offenders must be dealt with according to the law. They are using those habitual offenders to target students. People in Bihar did not do anything in Delhi. People in Mumbai did not do anything in Delhi...There is a conspiracy to target students, and this is being done to threaten them that they should not dare to question the government or come out in protest again," he said.

The reaction comes hours after family members of the Delhi Police personnel who were injured during the CJP protest held a press conference. They said that their suffering had been ignored amid outrage over police brutality against protesters. The daughter of a Delhi Police sub-inspector injured during the protest said that her father was "almost lynched."

The CJP held a weekslong agitation over the NEET paper leak scandal as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Pradhan as the education minister. The epicentre of the protests was the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where demonstrators began a sit-in in mid-June. On July 20, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as clashes erupted between them and the police. Dozens of protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes. Police used lathis and teargas on protesters, with medical reports also suggesting the use of pellet guns. Opposition leaders have slammed the government over alleged excessive use of force during the march.

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