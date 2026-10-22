CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts after Delhi Police denies permission to Diljit Dosanjh

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questions Delhi Police’s decision to deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at JLN Stadium, citing security concerns.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday questioned the Delhi Police move to deny permission to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30. Dipke asked whether concerts posed a security threat.

Abhijeet Dipke reacts after Delhi Police denies permission to Diljit Dosanjh

“Are concerts even scary?” Dipke remarked, reacting to the police citing security concerns as the reason for denying permission for the event. The development has raised questions about the decision, with Dipke expressing concern over the restrictions on the singer's scheduled performance. The decision comes as fans were looking forward to watching the Punjabi singer perform live in the national capital.

The singer’s show, part of his Aura India Tour, reportedly did not receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event. According to a letter reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns.

Dosanjh has performed at several major venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.

Abhijeet Dipke released from detention

Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of the proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Connaught Place’s Central Park. Dipke was released from the Mandir Marg Police Station. His release came after police said signing a peace bond is required.Dipke was picked up on Friday, when Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibited public assemblies in Central Delhi. He was later booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS in a fresh preventive proceeding which is separate from October 10 action.

(With inputs from ANI)