CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's message to PM Modi amid protests: 'Next demand will be your resignation'

Addressing a crowd at the Jantar Mantar -- the epicentre of the ongoing students' protest -- Dipke said that if Pradhan is not removed, the demand will shift to the prime minister's resignation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Addressing a crowd at the Jantar Mantar -- the epicentre of the ongoing students' protest -- Dipke said that if Pradhan is not removed, the demand will shift to the prime minister's resignation. The CJP founder's comment comes as protests against the state of the Indian education system have rocked Delhi in recent weeks.

Speaking at the protest site, Dipke said: "Modi ji, I once again request you to take Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone; it will come to your resignation also." He added: "If a failed and incompetent minister is being considered more important than these crores of students, then remember: no one in India will vote for you in the elections." Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of the Boston University, noted that it took the prime minister "34 days to take notice" of students' issues.

Protests have been raging in Delhi and other cities over irregularities in national-level exams such as the medical entrance test NEET-UG and other systemic failures. The student protests are being held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party -- a group that began as an online satirical campaign nearly two months ago. The CJP launched a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in mid-June. The movement was soon joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for nearly four weeks to press for the students' demands. Last week, Wangchuk was forcibly removed by the Delhi Police and shifted to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as violent clashes erupted between the police and the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the government has said it is ready for dialogue with the protesting students, offering discussions at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence. But the CJP has insisted that the talks should take place either at the Jantar Mantar or at a neutral venue. "We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," the group's chief spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters.