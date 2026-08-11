CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launches 'new campaign', pledges to improve govt schools in villages, watch

The CJP founder said, he will travel to his native village Hingoli in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region and meet the sarpanch to push for improvements in local government schools.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday unveiled a nationwide campaign focused on strengthening government schools in villages. He appealed to village leaders and parents to assume the social and moral duty of upgrading fundamental amenities for children.

Dipke encouraged people to pledge their support on August 15, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of India’s Independence.

About CJP's new campagin

In a video shared on social media, he claimed that village government schools have been “neglected and ignored” for the past 80 years and alleged that no meaningful work has been done for them.

"We have made a new parliament, a new PM house. So why couldn't we make new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers in our villages as the future of our country? What have we done for those children and why have we not been able to provide them with the facilities that a child gets in a big city?" Dipke questioned.

The CJP founder said that village children still have to walk long distances to attend school, adding that they don't have access to water or washroom facilities there.

This Independence Day, let’s pledge to improve the Govt Schools in our villages. pic.twitter.com/fZyRrmoNhu — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 10, 2026

"How difficult it must be for small girls. So, I feel that this August 15, if we should pay attention to anything, it should be to making a new start, and we must begin by correcting our government schools," Dipke added.

The CJP founder said, he will travel to his native village Hingoli in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region and meet the sarpanch to push for improvements in local government schools.

He also urged all village heads watching his video to work toward bettering school conditions in their areas. He added that CJP will highlight their efforts on its social media platforms with full credit, photos and videos.

According to Dipke, if one sarpanch takes the lead, it will motivate other villages to upgrade their government schools too.

Appealed to parents to carry out a social audit

Dipke further appealed to parents to carry out a social audit of their children’s schools and verify whether basic amenities are available.

"See if there is electricity, if there is water, and are there washroom facilities? Do they get midday meals? And if these things aren't there, then make videos. Because your children's schooling should be good. It is the fundamental right of your children," he added.

He announced that CJP will soon launch a form for parents to report details about school infrastructure.

The 30-year-old added that the form can be downloaded, filled out physically, and then sent to contactcockroachjantaparty.org via email.

About Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)

CJP began as a satirical online platform started by Abhijeet Dipke in the US, but soon grew popular and took to the streets to seek justice for NEET paper leak victims.

The CJP protest drew national attention, with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also taking part in their 36-day demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The protest was called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down, meeting one of the students' key demands. The Centre also agreed to address their other demands.

Soon after, speculation about CJP’s next steps started circulating. Earlier this month, the Dipke-led group held a two-day strategy session in Maharashtra and announced it would continue as a youth movement, with Sonam Wangchuk serving as mentor.