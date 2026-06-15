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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke first pulled, then slapped 4 times during Jaipur protest, video goes viral

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke first pulled, then slapped 4 times during Jaipur protest, video goes viral

Videos online seem to show Dipke being confronted by an agitated person before getting slapped mid-protest. Shortly after, members of the crowd reportedly attacked the man, causing tensions to flare at the venue.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 05:55 PM IST

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke first pulled, then slapped 4 times during Jaipur protest, video goes viral
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke first pulled, then slapped 4 times during Jaipur protest
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Chaos erupted at a Jaipur protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke after he was allegedly slapped by a man in the crowd. The confrontation turned physical and was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

Videos online seem to show Dipke being confronted by an agitated person before getting slapped mid-protest. Shortly after, members of the crowd reportedly attacked the man, causing tensions to flare at the venue.

According to videos that surfaced online, the scene intensified right after the alleged slap. The footage appears to show several people surrounding and attacking the man accused of assaulting Dipke.

(This is a developing story)

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