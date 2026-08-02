CJP's Dipke extends support to students protesting over exam irregularities in Jharkhand

The protesting students have demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government must ensure transparency in the examination process, urging the leadership to hold talks with them.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has extended support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in a number of competitive exams including JPSC and JSSC CGL. As students demonstrated in the state capital Ranchi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a post on social media: "Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands."

The protesting students have demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government must ensure transparency in the examination process, urging the leadership to hold talks with them. "Jharkhand is a land where students are protesting peacefully. You may have witnessed the nature of protests in other parts of the country, but the soil of Jharkhand is different. Here, the only appeal being made to the government is to listen to the students. Engaging in dialogue is a sign of a healthy democracy, and therefore, we humbly request the government to come forward and hold discussions with us. Whether it is related to the JPSC, JSSC, or the blacklisted company TDL, all examinations conducted in the past must be cancelled immediately. Furthermore, accountability must be established for any irregularities that occurred during those periods. There must be transparency in the entire system," a protestor told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP's state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri has criticised the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in competitive exams and demanded the resignation of CM Soren over the issue. Speaking to ANI, Bauri said that since the Soren-led government was formed, competitive exams have been affected by incidents of question paper leaks. "We have repeatedly alleged that jobs are being sold. Following the recent events concerning the JPSC, students have finally lost their patience and taken to the streets," the BJP leader said. Bauri also demanded a CBI inquiry into the irregularities and called on Soren to take moral responsibility and tender his resignation.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).