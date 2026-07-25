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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows to continue protest until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows to continue protest until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has been diagnosed with typhoid, said protests demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will continue even after Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with typhoid, vows to continue protest until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has revealed that he has been diagnosed with typhoid but said the ongoing protests demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will continue.

In a video message shared on X on Saturday, Dipke thanked supporters across the country for participating in the demonstrations and said his health would not affect the movement. "Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," Dipke said.

He also thanked those who participated in the protests, saying, "I really want to thank all the cockroaches protesting peacefully nationwide, and congratulations to all for making this movement a success."

Dipke says protest will continue after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike 

Dipke had earlier said that the CJP's agitation would continue even after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dipke said he was relieved that Wangchuk had ended the protest but maintained that the CJP would continue demanding Pradhan's resignation.

"Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," he said.

Dipke also said that any meeting with the Centre should take place at a neutral venue and insisted that the CJP would accept nothing short of Pradhan's resignation.

"Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.

Sonam Wangchuk defends decision to end hunger strike

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk responded to criticism over his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike in support of students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

In a video message, Wangchuk questioned why he needed to prove his commitment to the cause and said he ended the hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union government on the NEET issue and reforms in the competitive examination system.

He said verbal assurances had been given earlier, but he insisted on receiving a formal written commitment, which led to a two-day delay in ending the protest.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on Friday after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. According to CJP representatives, the government also sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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