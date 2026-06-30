CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calls Samay Raina 'privileged', netizens react; here's what exactly happened

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, saying he would never appear on the show due to its “privileged” mindset.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke recently shared his views on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, saying he would never attend the show due to differences in ideology and approach.

Abhijeet Dipke on 'India’s Got Latent'

Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish, Dipke was asked about his favourite stand-up comedians and whether he would consider appearing on India’s Got Latent.

He immediately declined the idea, saying in Hindi: “I will not go to India’s Got Latent. I don’t like it. The thinking that ‘why should we fight, we should take the easy route and get out’, you are able to do that because you are privileged.” His remarks suggested that he believes the show promotes a perspective shaped by privilege and avoids deeper social struggle.

Abhijeet dipke about samay raina's India's GOT LATENT :



* Would you go to LATENT If you get a call*?



" I won't go to that show even if get a call, I don't like this show. It's for privileged people bcz only they can get away with everything".



My respect for this guy increased… pic.twitter.com/VXRbngV37p — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) June 29, 2026

Social media reacts to Dipke's statement

Dipke’s comments quickly sparked debate online. While some users agreed with his perspective, others criticised his use of the word “privileged,” pointing to his own educational background.

Several users highlighted that he pursued a Master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University in the United States, questioning his criticism.

Comments on the viral clip included:

“He was in the USA and he’s not privileged?”

“Studied in Boston but talking about privilege?”

“Isn’t he privileged himself?”

The discussion soon turned into a broader debate about privilege, access and who gets to comment on it.

Samay Raina on controversy and satire

Meanwhile, Samay Raina addressed earlier controversies involving India’s Got Latent during his stand-up special Still Alive. Referring to the backlash and FIRs filed against him and Ranveer Allahbadia, he spoke about his experience during the controversy.

He recalled a conversation with a Mumbai police officer who asked him to apologise. Reflecting on it, he said: “Every joke is a tiny revolution and the joke must never stop,” quoting George Orwell.

He added that he later felt humour alone cannot drive societal change, saying one should “step back” when the situation demands it.

About 'India’s Got Latent'

Following controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina temporarily removed all episodes of Season 1 of India’s Got Latent. However, the show later returned with Season 2, which premiered on June 20, 2026, releasing simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix.

The new season gained strong traction, reportedly crossing 45 million YouTube views, while also trending at No. 1 on Netflix for over a week. The first episode featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests