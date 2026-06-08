CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces fresh protest on June 11, says 'Will protest in multiple states'

The Cockroach Janata Party is determined to move ahead with his agenda of protesting BJP-led government's recent moves and has announced another protest in Pune on June 11. In the upcoming protest, Dipke and his team will reiterate their demand of Pradhan's resignation.

The Cockroach Janata Party is determined to move ahead with his agenda of protesting BJP-led government's recent moves and has announced another protest in Pune on June 11. This has come after its first protest in the National Capital saw thousands of people in its support and popular climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also in attendance.

The agenda of the upcoming agitation remains the same, that of, their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

Abhijeet Dipke founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on announced today that the party will hold a protest in Pune on June 11, with the same demand. Dipke made the announcement on X, writing, "Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!"