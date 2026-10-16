CJP Delhi protest: Dipke tells cops ‘humein baksh dijiye, mahila suraksha pe dhyaan dijiye’ while receiving notice

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned Delhi Police personnel after receiving a notice over prohibitory orders ahead of the party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Connaught Place.

A video circulating on social media shows Dipke examining the documents handed to him by police personnel. (Credit: Twitter)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was served a notice by Delhi Police ahead of the party’s proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in Connaught Place on Friday.

A video circulating on social media shows Dipke examining the documents handed to him by police personnel and questioning them about the restrictions imposed in the area. Wearing a small Indian national flag around his shoulders, Dipke can be seen sitting on a bright yellow sofa while going through the notice.

“Kya aarop laga diya hai aapne mere upar?” he asks the police personnel, which translates to, “What accusation have you levelled against me?” He is also heard saying, "Humein baksh dijiye, mahila suraksha pe dhyaan dijiye," which translates to, “Spare us and focus on women's safety”.

Police reach NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande’s residence

Delhi Police Phunchi Abhijeet Dipke Ke Ghar karaya Sign Abhijeet - Aapki Vajah Se mjhe Bhot Sim Badalne Padte hai #LehraDoTiranga #AbhijeetDipke #CentralPark https://t.co/dUYiWBtrqE October 16, 2026

According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police personnel reached the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande on Rani Jhansi Road, where Dipke is currently staying.

DELHI:POLICE SERVE NOTICE TO CJP FOUNDER ABHIJEET DIPKE Delhi Police arrive at the Rani Jhansi Road residence whereCJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is currently staying and serve him a notice prohibiting him from holding a rally. #Delhi #BreakingNews #Police #abhijeetdipke #cjp_पार्टी https://t.co/p4REO33SER — Smriti Sharmaa (@SmritiSharma_) October 16, 2026

The police informed Dipke about prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He was also urged not to organise or participate in any gathering in violation of the restrictions.

The notice comes as Delhi Police has increased security in central Delhi ahead of the CJP’s planned demonstration.

CJP plans ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Connaught Place

The CJP has proposed holding its ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday. The party has appealed to its supporters and members of the public to gather at the venue carrying the national flag.

However, Delhi Police has not granted permission for the proposed march, citing prohibitory orders restricting large gatherings in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.

Police have said they could facilitate a smaller group of protesters at an alternative location to wave the national flag.

Over 6,000 police personnel deployed

Security arrangements have been intensified across the New Delhi area to prevent any law-and-order situation during the proposed demonstration. More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed, along with 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Each CAPF company consists of around 100 personnel. The heavy deployment comes amid concerns over a possible gathering despite the lack of permission for the proposed CJP march.

Central Park to remain closed

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday. The civic body has cited administrative reasons for the closure.

The developments come as authorities continue to prepare for the proposed CJP rally while enforcing restrictions on large gatherings in and around Connaught Place.