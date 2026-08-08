CJP delegation reaches Jharkhand, joins students' protest: 'In complete solidarity'

The Cockroach Janta Party has extended support to protesting students in Jharkhand, where aspirants are demanding action over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has extended support to protesting students in Jharkhand, with a party delegation led by Mukesh and Akshay Shinde reaching the state to back the ongoing agitation.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation stood in “complete solidarity” with the protesting students and that the delegation would provide “all forms of support” to them.

The delegation's arrival comes amid a major agitation by students over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations in the state.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: A CJP delegation reaches the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium protest site during the ongoing student protest over alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC exam.



National Coordinator of CJP, Mukesh, says, "... We will stand with them until their government listens… pic.twitter.com/U1bCHdlddJ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

Government talks fail to end agitation

The Jharkhand government held discussions with several student organisations on Saturday in an attempt to resolve the ongoing agitation. However, the talks failed to end the protests, with aspirants maintaining that they would continue their stir until their demands were addressed.

A five-member government panel, including state ministers, first met the group led by JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, whose hunger strike has entered its seventh day.

The panel later held separate meetings with delegations from the Congress-backed NSUI, Adivasi Chatra Sangh (ACS) and Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM). Similar discussions were held with the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch on Friday night.

Students demand cancellation of exams

State minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav, who is part of the government panel, said the demands raised by the protesters were genuine and would be presented before Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The JCM, the student wing of the ruling JMM, submitted five demands, including cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination.

The NSUI submitted six demands, including a CID investigation into JPSC and JSSC examinations facing allegations of irregularities within 90 days. It also sought the creation of a Jharkhand Testing Agency (JTA) on the lines of the National Testing Agency.

Tribal groups seek language reforms

Adivasi Chatra Sangh leader Kartik Oraon said the organisation had demanded that tribal and regional languages be included as qualifying papers in recruitment examinations.

He also called for cancellation of examinations where irregularities had been established.

The first meeting between the government panel and Mahto's grouping, the JPSC JSSC Candidates' Forum, lasted around two hours.

A forum leader said the government had assured them that it would take a quick decision, but the protests would continue until all their demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, were met.