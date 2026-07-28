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CJP claims another win: Assam drops cases against NEET protesters after Bihar and West Bengal

The Assam government does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account, as per the press note.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

CJP claims another win: Assam drops cases against NEET protesters after Bihar and West Bengal
CJP claims another win: Assam drops cases against NEET protesters after Bihar and West Bengal ( filephoto_ANI)
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After Bihar and West Bengal, Assam on Monday withdrew cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over the alleged NEET-UG examination irregularities. A total of five cases had been registered in Assam in connection with the protests, resulting in the arrests of 13 persons. In the latest development, the Assam government has decided that no adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the Police authorities within the State against those persons who have been involved in these protests.

Assam withdraws cases against protestors

According to a press release issued by the Home and Political Department, Assam, these cases were registered prior to 6 pm on 26.07.2026, after careful consideration of all aspects of the circumstances and the consequent need. The process for withdrawing registered cases, irrespective of the stage within the State of Assam, will be initiated promptly as per law. About arrests/ detentions already made against the cases registered as stated above, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be initiated expeditiously. The Government does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account, as per the press note.

Earlier, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das had issued a warning to the Centre to take down all FIRs and release students after multiple reports of arrests from Bihar, Bengal and Assam surfaced. In a post shared on X, Das said, "Next up, Assam Government guarantees release of all arrested protesters, no FIRs or action in future, and withdrawal of all existing FIRs." In a separate post on X, Das said, "After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan. No FIRs have been registered. None will be. We are continuously working to ensure all other risky BJP/NDA states release notifications in the required language in protesters' interest. We will never let any youth fight this alone!"

CJP warns Govt of 'further actions'

In another post shared on X, Saurav Das said the representatives of the government met the party. "Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no further action, and the release of all detainees and arrestees. They've reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee notifications by the Union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used. No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together," he said.

Meanwhile, the protest led by CJP was called off on July 25 after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop all cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

(With inputs from ANI)

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