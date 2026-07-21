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JP Nadda issues first statement after meeting CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, says, 'It was fine'

Arriving for the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan', he gave a short reply on the meeting, saying, “It was fine, it is always fine.”

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 11:08 AM IST

JP Nadda issues first statement after meeting CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, says, 'It was fine'
Image source: ANI
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Union Health Minister JP Nadda described his meeting with a CJP delegation on NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests as “good as usual,” a day after the discussion with Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who had been leading the students’ protest over widespread irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET-UG.

JP Nadda's first reaction after meeting CJP delegation

Arriving for the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, 'Mangal Milan', he gave a short reply on the meeting, saying, “It was fine, it is always fine.”

“Thik rahi. Hamesha thik rehti hai (It was good. It’s always good)", he said, according to the news agency ANI.

About Nadda's meeting with CJP delegation

JP Nadda met CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das at his residence amid an intensifying protest that saw thousands of demonstrators try to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak on Monday.

CJP's key demands

Here are the 3 demands of CJP presented before the Union Minister

1. Compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET paper leak

2. The resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

3. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a hospital, should be "released immediately".

As per sources, Nadda asked the delegation to submit their demands in writing. Around 4 PM, the representatives showed up again at the minister’s residence to submit a written memorandum.

In late June, Wanghuk took part in the protests and began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, seeking accountability from the government and the Union Education Minister’s resignation over alleged exam irregularities.

However, sources said Nadda made no commitments to the CJP on its demands. He instead urged the delegation to end the protests and cooperate with authorities to restore normalcy in impacted regions.

Menawhile, according to Delhi police, the protest saw more than 118 police personnel sustain injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel.

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