CJP calls off Sept 5 protest as centre agrees to quash FIRs; Supreme Court welcomes decision

CJP cancels Sept 5 march after Centre assures FIR withdrawal and compensation policy, Supreme Court welcomes decision.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has cancelled its September 5 march from India Gate to Delhi Police headquarters after the Centre's assurances. CJP co-convenor Sourav Das informed the Supreme Court and CJI Surya Kant welcomed the decision.

CJP withdraws March, CJI welcomes move

Sourav Das, CJP co-convenor, told the court, "Given the Government of India's positive assurances, the sanctity of the judiciary, and the order passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march scheduled for September 5 and expects compliance with today's order." CJI Surya Kant responded to this by saying, "All issues can be resolved one by one if both sides show mutual trust." Nothing in the world is so challenging that it cannot be discussed with an open mind. The CJP had called for the march, claiming that the government had broken pledges made on July 25, which had previously prompted the group to halt its month-long protest.

Centre's assurance on FIRs and compensation

The Centre and states including Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, and Maharashtra have submitted pleas to quash FIRs related to student protests that took place from July 20 to July 25, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench. The Centre promised that no FIRs will be filed for those protest-related incidents in the future.

The administration also told the court that within three months, a policy will be developed about compensation for the families of NEET candidates who committed suicide after the paper leak. In Delhi and other BJP-ruled states, the government had already promised to drop charges against demonstrators and compensate the relatives of the victims.

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Sonam Wangchuk on CJP's political ambitions

On The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, activist Sonam Wangchuk discussed CJP leader Abhijit Dipke and the party. He asserted that the movement's youthful leaders do have political aspirations and that it is OK to have prior political affiliations. "They should and will undoubtedly have political aspirations. There is nothing wrong with that. They are not saints who seek nothing for themselves," Wangchuk said.