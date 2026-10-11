CJP calls for fresh 'Chalo Jantar Mantar' march amid leaders remain out of contact

After over 3,000 detentions and three top leaders going out of contact, CJP has called another Jantar Mantar march on Sunday. Know more about it.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has issued a fresh march to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, October 11, after its top leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka remained out of contact. CJP leaders were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday from inside the flight as soon as it landed at Delhi airport. It was reported that over 3,000 CJP protesters were detained by police on Saturday amid massive security restrictions imposed in Central Delhi.

While CJP's top leadership is in custody, Ajinkya Shinde has taken charge of the organisation in their absence and announced that the party would march again to Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Ajinkya Shinde warns Modi, Shah as CJP vows to continue protest

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Shinde took to his X handle and announced a fresh protest on Sunday and wrote, ''We had gone to Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, who snatched the voting rights of 12 crore voters. But this dictatorial government, led by Modi and Shah, detained all our leaders—Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das—as well as all student leaders and volunteers.''

The Modi Govt fears that if we unite again, their throne will be at stake. But we’re not backing down! We will march to Jantar Mantar again tomorrow and stay there until all our demands are met. @AjinkyaCJP https://t.co/Z9wJB29bFU — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

''They think that if they detain us today, we will retreat out of fear. This fear on the part of Modi and Shah shows that we have already won half the battle. This is the beginning of a new struggle. I want to tell Modi and Shah that we will break their arrogance just as we did before. We will not stop protesting until we secure Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Tomorrow at 10 am, we will march towards Jantar Mantar again. I appeal to everyone to turn up in large numbers. Wherever the Delhi Police stops you, make that place your Jantar Mantar,'' he added.

Meanwhile, a two-judge bench including Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana of the Supreme Court on Sunday will hold a special hearing over mass detention of leaders and protesters.