CJP announces pan-India campaign against SIR from Oct 23, Dipke urges to join 'Tiranga March' tomorrow

Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday called on political parties, youth groups, farmer unions and student bodies to join the 'Tiranga March' at CP tomorrow.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will launch a nationwide drive against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from October 23.

At a press conference, it said the campaign would focus on poll-bound states, where it will collect evidence of alleged irregularities in the revision process. It also demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We will see the pushback from October 23," the CJP said, adding that farmers, Dalits, students and Gen Z would be part of the planned mobilisation.

The party said it has already submitted evidence to the bench hearing the SIR case and will now scale up the campaign.

The move follows a major CJP-led protest in Delhi days ago against the CEC over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Abhijeet Dipke urges to join 'Tiranga March'

Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday called on political parties, youth groups, farmer unions and student bodies to join the 'Tiranga March' at CP tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday refused to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from protesting at Connaught Place on October 16, noting Delhi Police's assurance of "all possible measures" to control the situation.

'Will take all possible measures': Delhi Police assures HC

Delhi Police told the court it would take all lawful measures over the CJP's call for supporters to gather with the national flag at Central Park on Friday.

The assurance came on a Palika Bazar vendor's plea over business disruption and loss of livelihood.

The court was hearing Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed garments vendor at Palika Bazar, who said the proposed protest would hurt businesses in the area.

The High Court declined to restrain the CJP and Dipke from protesting at Central Park, recording the police assurance that all steps would be taken to regulate the activity.

The petitioner's senior counsel said traders and vendors would suffer if central Delhi faced another weekend of closures due to protests in the festive season.Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said steps had been taken to regulate the CJP and that the petitioner's concerns would be addressed.

When the petitioner's counsel sought a specific restraining order, the court said, "Don't insist. We have passed the order."

The petition in the High Court was filed against the CJP's proposed protest at Connaught Place on Friday.