FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem in his style, ferocious than ever, ups the ante with action, comedy, cameos

Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem

How was Pakistan's Khwaja Asif embarrassed, ridiculed, and trolled because of Marilyn Monroe?

How was Pak's Khwaja Asif embarrassed, ridiculed, trolled due to Marilyn Monroe?

Viral video: Anupam Kher comments on CJP protest, says 'Gyanesh Kumar ke khilaaf sawaal puche, lekin...', defends PM Modi, netizens blast actor

Anupam Kher comments on CJP protest, defends PM Modi, netizens blast actor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

CJP announces pan-India campaign against SIR from Oct 23, Dipke urges to join 'Tiranga March' tomorrow

Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday called on political parties, youth groups, farmer unions and student bodies to join the 'Tiranga March' at CP tomorrow.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

CJP announces pan-India campaign against SIR from Oct 23, Dipke urges to join 'Tiranga March' tomorrow
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will launch a nationwide drive against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from October 23.

At a press conference, it said the campaign would focus on poll-bound states, where it will collect evidence of alleged irregularities in the revision process. It also demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We will see the pushback from October 23," the CJP said, adding that farmers, Dalits, students and Gen Z would be part of the planned mobilisation.

The party said it has already submitted evidence to the bench hearing the SIR case and will now scale up the campaign.

The move follows a major CJP-led protest in Delhi days ago against the CEC over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Abhijeet Dipke urges to join 'Tiranga March'

Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday called on political parties, youth groups, farmer unions and student bodies to join the 'Tiranga March' at CP tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court (HC) on Thursday refused to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from protesting at Connaught Place on October 16, noting Delhi Police's assurance of "all possible measures" to control the situation.

'Will take all possible measures': Delhi Police assures HC

Delhi Police told the court it would take all lawful measures over the CJP's call for supporters to gather with the national flag at Central Park on Friday.

The assurance came on a Palika Bazar vendor's plea over business disruption and loss of livelihood.

The court was hearing Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed garments vendor at Palika Bazar, who said the proposed protest would hurt businesses in the area.

The High Court declined to restrain the CJP and Dipke from protesting at Central Park, recording the police assurance that all steps would be taken to regulate the activity.

The petitioner's senior counsel said traders and vendors would suffer if central Delhi faced another weekend of closures due to protests in the festive season.Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said steps had been taken to regulate the CJP and that the petitioner's concerns would be addressed.

When the petitioner's counsel sought a specific restraining order, the court said, "Don't insist. We have passed the order."

The petition in the High Court was filed against the CJP's proposed protest at Connaught Place on Friday.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Imran Khan offered Rs 15 lakh to post against Modi govt? Know truth behind claim
Imran Khan offered Rs 15 lakh to post against Modi govt?
Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem in his style, ferocious than ever, ups the ante with action, comedy, cameos
Jailer 2 movie review: All hail King Rajinikanth, Thalaiva brings mass mayhem
What is rotten in US society? Women raped inside; people outside cheered, shouted, 'When's my turn?' and 'Let me in'
What is rotten in US society? Women raped inside; people outside cheered
PM Narendra Modi meets India’s Asian Games 2026 stars after 85-medal haul, congratulates champions
PM Narendra Modi meets India’s Asian Games 2026 stars after 85-medal haul
How was Pakistan's Khwaja Asif embarrassed, ridiculed, and trolled because of Marilyn Monroe?
How was Pak's Khwaja Asif embarrassed, ridiculed, trolled due to Marilyn Monroe?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement