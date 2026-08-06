CJP announces launch of nationwide campaign 'Kya Bolti Public': What is it?

Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the campaign will be rooted in constitutional principles, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced that it will launch a nationwide outreach campaign called 'Kya Bolti Public,' starting next month. Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the campaign will be rooted in constitutional principles, drawing inspiration from the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi to champion secularism and social justice. "CJP will be guided by the ideals of Jawaharlal Nehru, Ambedkar, and Gandhi; we are secular, and we will work towards social justice," Dipke told reporters.

The countrywide outreach tour aims to shift the narrative back to citizens. Dipke stated that the initiative is a response to widespread public engagement, saying: "The public needs to voice their opinions, and it's time to listen to their voice. If you don't listen, the public will take to the streets." Dipke sharply criticised the current democratic landscape in India, expressing grave concerns over the state of institutions like the Election Commission (ECI) and warning against election manipulation. "Institutional accountability is in a dangerous situation in our country today. This is a dangerous sign for our democracy. Earlier, voters used to choose a government. Today, the government is deciding who will vote. Democracy cannot work like this. We have to fix the accountability of the Election Commission. Until we do this, election manipulation will continue in the country," he said.

Dipke said that the announcement came in response to sustained public interest in the group's next steps after the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak scandal. "I am happy to share that many people have been messaging and commenting, asking what we'll do next. We are making an announcement: in September, the Cockroach Janata Party will launch a nationwide campaign," he said. "It will be a nationwide tour called 'Kya Bolti Public.' Because what's needed now is to talk about the public," the CJP founder said.

Meanwhile, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the group will not contest polls or register as a formal political party, noting that doing so in the current national climate would be counterproductive. "We are not forming a political party; we will operate solely as a pressure group," Das said. "We know that younger people want the Cockroach Janta Party to become a political party, but at this time, with the situation in the nation right now, creating a new political party would not be beneficial," Das said.

The announcement came after the CJP leadership held a meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with Dipke, Saurav Das, and spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur in attendance. The CJP had held a 37-day protest between June and July at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the NEET paper leak and related issues, leading to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as union education minister. The agitation was called off after the central government agreed to all the demands of the demonstrators.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).