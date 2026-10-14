CJP Crackdown: Delhi Police sends Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to Tihar Jail for 5 Days

The leaders are likely to be produced before an Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court at Mandir Marg on Thursday.

After a soft treatment and detention by the Delhi Police, the police cracked the whip on the leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and took stern action. With allegations of attempting to enter Jantar Mantar, a day after it was de-notified as a protest site, the police arrested and produced them before court on Wednesday morning. Delhi's Special Executive Magistrate Court remanded them to five days of judicial custody. The police lodged an FIR against three leaders and various others of the CJP on allegations of attempting to enter Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police said in a statement that it detained 14 people and lodged FIRs against them at Parliament Street police station after they had obstructed personnel deployed at the spot from discharging their duties. It also said that all those detained were subsequently bound down in the respective cases as per law.

. CJP legal adviser Ratna Singh shared updates on social media, including a post at 5:38 am saying the three would be presented before an SEM at Mandir Marg police station within an hour.

What is preventive arrest?

Under preventive arrest, police can detain a person without a warrant to prevent a cognisable offence, but cannot keep them in custody for more than 24 hours without a magistrate's order.

Why were the CJP leaders detained?

Das, Shinde and Ranka were detained for protesting at Jantar Mantar, a day after it was de-notified as a protest site. Visuals showed the leaders and other CJP volunteers jumping over a gate with flags to enter the area.

The group had a brief confrontation with police as they raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Inquilab Zindabad" slogans. Dipke confirmed that Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde and others were later detained and taken away.

While the three leaders remain in custody, 11 other CJP volunteers were released from Jaffarpur Kalan police station.

What CJP said?

In an earlier post on social media, CJP's leagal advisor Ratna Singh said Delhi Police arrested Das, Ranka and Shinde at Parliament Street police station in connection with the Jantar Mantar case. She alleged they have been charged with entering without permission, violating bond conditions and obstructing a public servant in discharge of official duties.

According to Singh, the three leaders were expected to be produced before the court this morning and could be sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody. She said they were brought to Parliament Street police station in a private van around 3 am.

#BREAKING: Delhi Police arrests Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde at Parliament Street Police Station in today’s Jantar Mantar case. Trespass, bond violation, obstruction of public official’s duty, etc. They’ll be produced before the SCM Court in the morning. A possibility of Judicial Custody (JC) in the Tihar Jail is possible. They were not allowed to meet their lawyers till late at night. They were brought to Parliament Street PS at 3 AM in a private van. Despite these illegal actions, their spirits are high. @Cockroachisback — Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 13, 2026

As per police sources, the FIR includes provisions related to the 'peace bond' the three leaders had earlier signed to maintain peace. The action came after activists entered the heavily barricaded protest site and raised slogans seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

CJP alleges access to lawyers denied

Ratna Singh alleged that the CJP activists had been denied access to lawyers for nearly 24 hours and were not initially informed of the grounds for their detention.

"We are currently witnessing the Delhi Police operating according to a specific 'rulebook', one dictated by orders from above. They set the law aside to follow this rulebook. We saw how people who went to Jantar Mantar, simply to hoist the Tiranga, were detained. It has been nearly 24 hours, yet they have not been allowed to meet any lawyers, nor have they been initially informed of the grounds for their detention or arrest," she said.

Singh further alleged that police personnel had denied access to lawyers and volunteers despite repeated attempts to meet the detained party members.

"They denied access not only to ordinary volunteers but also to lawyers who had been present since morning. The SHOs and other officers on site kept insisting they were acting under orders from above. Who, then, is issuing these orders to the Delhi Police, orders that override the law itself?" she asked.