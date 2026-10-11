CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka released by court a day after detention: What's next

All three CJP leaders, who were detained ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest, were released on Sunday. Their release came a day after Delhi Police detained them at the airport as the outfit prepared to hold a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

A day after Delhi Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at Delhi airport, the three leaders were released on Sunday following an order by an executive magistrate court. All three CJP leaders were produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) on Sunday morning after being placed under preventive arrest by the Delhi Police. They were charged under Section 126 (Security for keeping peace) and 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS).

The official social media handles welcomed the court's decision and wrote, ''FINALLY DELHI POLICE IS FORCED TO RELEASE ABHIJEET DIPKE, ASHUTOSH RANKA AND SAURAV DAS. Cockroaches never die.''

Take a look

FINALLY DELHI POLICE IS FORCED TO RELEASE ABHIJEET DIPKE, ASHUTOSH RANKA AND SAURAV DAS. Cockroaches never die — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 11, 2026

Day 1 of CJP protest

The first day of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest was scheduled to commence on Saturday, October 10. But CJP's top leaders were detained by the Delhi Police from inside an aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi airport. Apart from them, several hundred CJP protesters were also detained by Delhi Police, who were marching towards Jantar Mantar for the planned protest. Notably, CJP were not given any permission to protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

What's next?

On Saturday, CJP in-charge, in the absence of its top leaders, Ajinkya Shinde called for a fresh round of protests and said, ''I want to tell Modi and Shah that we will break their arrogance just as we did before. We will not stop protesting until we secure Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Tomorrow at 10 am, we will march towards Jantar Mantar again. I appeal to everyone to turn up in large numbers. Wherever the Delhi Police stops you, make that place your Jantar Mantar.''