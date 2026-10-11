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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka, Das remain under preventive arrest, Delhi Police to produce them before magistrate

Three CJP leaders, including founder Abhijeet Dipke, remain under preventive arrest and are scheduled to be produced before the executive magistrate on Sunday morning. Check latest developments.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 10:07 AM IST

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Ranka, Das remain under preventive arrest, Delhi Police to produce them before magistrate
CJP leaders face preventive detention ahead of fresh protests on Sunday. (Pic Credits: X)
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The Delhi Police have placed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das under preventive arrest under Sections 126 (security for keeping peace) and 170 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the BNSS. The three leaders were detained from inside an aircraft shortly after it landed at Delhi airport. As per the latest reports, the trio is scheduled to be produced before an executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday morning.

 

CJP leaders to be produced before executive magistrate at 9 am

 

In a post on X, CJP’s legal head Ratna Singh informed that all three CJP leaders would be produced before the executive magistrate at 9 AM on Sunday. ''Abhijeet, Ashutosh and Saurav will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 AM today. A Delhi police official informed me about this in the morning. As CJP’s Legal Head, I will be at the police station along with other advocates representing us,'' Ratna Singh wrote in her post.

 

 

Why were CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police?

 

This development came a day after thousands of protesters, along with CJP top leaders, were detained by Delhi Police ahead of their planned protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

 

Delhi Police also imposed several security restrictions in Central Delhi on Saturday in view of the CJP protest, which was scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar despite no permission being granted.

 

CJP's fresh round of protest

 

In the absence of its top leadership, CJP's in-charge has been given to Ajinkya Shinde, who called for a fresh round of the 'Chalo Jantar Mantar' march on Sunday. ''I want to tell Modi and Shah that we will break their arrogance just as we did before. We will not stop protesting until we secure Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Tomorrow at 10 am, we will march towards Jantar Mantar again. I appeal to everyone to turn up in large numbers. Wherever the Delhi Police stops you, make that place your Jantar Mantar,'' Shinde said on Saturday, calling for fresh protests.

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