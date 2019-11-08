CJI to meet UP Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, other officials over preparedness ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is likely to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other senior police officials today over preparedness ahead of probable Ayodhya verdict.

The verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is expected to come by November 17, before the retirement of Ranjan Gogoi as CJI.

Meanwhile, ahead of the verdict, the Yogi Adityanath government is making sure that no loopholes are left in security preparations ahead of the verdict.

For this, helicopters will be deployed in the temple town Ayodhya which will remain in the standby mode while a 24x7 control room is also being set up to monitor developments.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath via video conferencing on Thursday directed officials to remain vigilant and asked them to take action if they found anybody disturbing the law & order situation ahead of the verdict.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Yogi Adityanath government to ensure strict security measures in Ayodhya, issuing necessary caution regarding the chaos that can ensue following the judgement on the highly volatile issue.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked all states to tighten security in light of the highly-sensitive Ayodhya's Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict, according to sources on Thursday. The court is expected to announce the final verdict on the case soon.

As more than 4,000 paramilitary personnel have been sent to Ayodhya, the temple town is looking to be turned into a virtual fortress to stop any untoward incident that might pose a threat towards law and order. Security arrangements have also tightened and Section 144 has already been implemented in Ayodhya as precautionary measures.

Citing intelligence inputs on terror threat, the Ministry has directed the UP government to ensure maximum deployment of the police force on the ground and keep tabs on rumours on social networking sites and through SMS when the apex court would announce its verdict.

On October 27, PM Modi had also appealed to the people to maintain peace after the verdict in Ayodhya case.

The Ayodhya district administration has set up eight temporary jails in different schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar to ensure law and order remains in control of the administration. It was also mentioned that the principal and staff of these schools should provide basic amenities to the station in-charges while the jails are being set up in the schools.

The jails have been set up in schools in Akbarpur, Tanda, Jalalpur, Jaitpur, Bhiti, and Allapur.

Ahead of the verdict, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had earlier asked Indians to accept the verdict with an 'open mind'. The organisation, in a post from its official handle on Twitter, stated that after the judgement, it is the responsibility of everyone to remain cordial.