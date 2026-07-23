CJI Surya Kant issues first statemnet on Delhi Metro station closures: 'Will intervene'

The issue was flagged by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh, who told the bench that the closure had caused inconvenience to lawyers and court staff.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday said that he would step in if the Supreme Court Metro station was not reopened by the afternoon, after concerns were raised over its closure amid the ongoing student protests.

The issue was flagged by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh, who told the bench that the closure had caused inconvenience to lawyers and court staff.

He urged that, at the very least, those with valid access to the apex court be allowed to exit the metro station after screening.

"People having proximity cards, and Registry staff, can be permitted to come out, and the rest can be told to take the other train and go. So people will be able to use the train also," Singh told the bench.

CJI said that if by lunchtime something does not happen and if his intervention is required, he will intervene.

CJI told Singh, "I have informed them (Supreme Court administration) in the morning. It is up to them to talk to the authorities (Delhi Metro). By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do."

CJI also said that he has issued directions to the judges that no adverse order is to be passed today against lawyers who are unable to appear due to the situation.

"We have issued that no adverse orders also are passed today for non-appearance etc," the CJI said.

In the morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations, including the Supreme Court Metro station, until further orders as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing student protests in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)