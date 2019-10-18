CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as his successor

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has recommended second senior-most judge Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

As per tradition, the sitting CJI has to write and recommend his immediate successor. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will retire on November 17, 2019.

After recommending Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde's name, CJI Gogoi has requested the government that it should initiate the process for appointing Bodbe as his successor.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi(file pic) recommended by writing a letter of appointment for second senior most judge Justice S A Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India. As per tradition, the sitting CJI has to write and recommend his immediate successor pic.twitter.com/5aTZYIdl0Z — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Justice SA Bobde is an alumnus of Nagpur University where he studied Law. He did his graduation from St. Francis De Sales College.

Justice Bobde was former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and is also serving as the Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai and Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur.

Bobde has a tenure of eight years in the Supreme Court. He was also appointed as an additional judge of Bombay High Court in 2000.

Justice SA Bobde was appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2012. In 2013, he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge. He is due to retire on 23 April 2021.