Political opposition is translating into hostility, not sign of healthy democracy: CJI

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy and asserted that strong parliamentary democracy demands "strengthening the Opposition as well".

There used to be mutual respect between the government and the Opposition, but the space for opposition is diminishing and laws are being passed without detailed deliberation and scrutiny, he lamented at an event in Jaipur.

The CJI said the people expect the court to stand as a counterweight to legislative and executive excess and this gains gravity, particularly whenever the Opposition is missing in action.

Instead of engaging in meaningful debates for furthering democracy, politics has become acrimonious, he said.

The diversity of opinion enriches polity and society. Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we are sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy, CJI Ramana said.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) on '75 years of Parliamentary Democracy'.

Ramana, at an earlier event, said non-filling up of judicial vacancies was the main reason for the huge pendency of cases after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged the backlog of five crore such cases.

The CJI also called for steps to address the "grave" issue of the high number of undertrial prisoners that is affecting the criminal justice system, saying there is a need to question procedures that lead to prolonged incarceration without any trial.

Out of 6.10 lakh prisoners in the country, nearly 80 per cent are undertrial prisoners, he said at an event here and lamented that in the criminal justice system, the process "is a punishment".

At the event of the Rajasthan assembly, the CJI raised concerns over the quality of legislative performance.

"There used to be mutual respect between the government and opposition. Unfortunately, space for opposition is diminishing," he said

"Sadly, the country is witnessing a decline in the quality of legislative performance," he said, adding laws are being passed without detailed deliberations and scrutiny.

Significance of parliamentary debates

Highlighting the significance of parliamentary debates and parliamentary committees, the CJI said that strengthening parliamentary democracy demands strengthening the opposition as well.

“The leaders in the Opposition used to play a stellar role. There used to be a lot of mutual respect between the government and the opposition. Unfortunately, the space for opposition is diminishing. We are witnessing laws being passed without detailed deliberation and scrutiny,” he said.

The CJI said that a strong, vibrant and active Opposition helps to improve the governance and corrects the functioning of the government.

In an ideal world, it is the cooperative functioning of the government and the Opposition which will lead to a progressive democracy.

