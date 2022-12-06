CJI DY Chandrachud reveals he moonlighted as RJ for All India Radio, here are shows he hosted

File Photo

Justice DY Chandrachud, who took over as India's 50th chief justice of India recently revealed that, in his early twenties, he moonlighted as a radio jockey for All India Radio. Chief Justice Chandrachud said he hosted shows like 'Play It Cool', 'Date with You', or 'Sunday Request'.

During an event in Goa last week, he said, "Not many are aware of this but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my earlier twenties in All India Radio doing programs like 'Play it cool' or 'A date with you' or 'Sunday requests'."

Chief Justice Chandrachud also joked that he still listens to music at home every day after he is "done with music of the lawyers".

"My love for music persists even today. So after I am done with the music of the lawyers which is not always music to the ears, I go back and listen to music which is music to the ears, every day of my life," he said.

CJI DY Chandrachud was speaking at the inauguration of the first academic session of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) in Goa, an initiative of the Bar Council of India.

During his interaction with students, the CJI also asked students to always be inquisitive. He said, "Attempt to know yourself. The quest to know yourself is a continuing quest. You must begin that quest early. Seek better for your soul and understanding your mind."

Chief Justice Chandrachud, who was part of the Supreme Court benches that delivered several landmark verdicts, was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India last month.

CJI Chandrachud took over from Uday Umesh Lalit, who recommended him as his successor to the Centre on October 11.