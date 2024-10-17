As India enters a new age of justice; these new changes give a new meaning, one that aspires to uphold equality and constitutional principles

The installation of a new Lady Justice statue at India’s Supreme Court is a cultural and legal change from colonialism. The statue, commissioned under Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has shed its traditional blindfold and sword, replacing them with open eyes and the Indian Constitution, respectively. This transformation is meant to communicate that the law is not blind but understands the issues of justice in the current society.

In the past, Lady Justice was depicted with a blindfold over her eyes to represent fairness and equal treatment in the court. The blindfold symbolised justice because it meant that justice should be served to all, regardless of the person’s financial and political influence. The scales she held were of justice, and the sword symbolised the authority of the law. However, this new representation intends to reassert these symbols in contemporary India.

The removal of the blindfold is a decision that stems from the principle that justice must be alert and responsive to the state of society. As quoted by sources from the Chief Justice’s office, Justice Chandrachud was keen to point out that the law is not blind; it sees everyone. That is why instead of the sword in the hands of the statue, there is the Constitution: the emphasis is on adherence to constitutional values rather than retribution.

The new statue is placed in the judges’ library of the Supreme Court, and the statue is dressed in a saree, which points towards a move to accept Indian culture. This is an endeavour that is in harmony with other reforms that are currently being implemented to replace the colonial laws with modern laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The retention of the scales in the right hand of Lady Justice means that courts will still balance between the two parties before making their decisions. The idea behind this approach is to bring fairness and equality inside the legal context.

As India enters a new age of justice; this new sculpture of Lady Justice gives a new meaning, one that aspires to uphold equality and constitutional principles while shedding remnants of its colonial past.

