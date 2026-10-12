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CJI breaks silence on rejecting INDIA bloc's meeting request: 'SC doors open to everyone'

Responding to the INDIA bloc's request for a meeting, the CJI said he had received a letter on Sunday and replied to it the same night, explaining why he would not be able to meet the delegation.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 11:36 AM IST

CJI breaks silence on rejecting INDIA bloc's meeting request: 'SC doors open to everyone'
Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Monday said every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court and that the Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone, amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march to the court against the Election Commission.

Responding to the INDIA bloc's request for a meeting, the CJI said he had received a letter on Sunday and replied to it the same night, explaining why he would not be able to meet the delegation.

"I received a letter yesterday regarding a meeting request, and I responded to it last night, outlining the reasons why I will be unable to meet," CJI Surya Kant told reporters after NHRC's 33rd Foundation Day function.

He also emphasised that any citizen or elected representative could approach the court and seek legal relief.

"The Supreme Court's doors are open to everyone. Any petition from any common citizen or member of an elected body is welcome. Every Indian citizen has the right to approach the court, and we will hear their concerns and grant whatever is due under the law," he said.

CJI Justice Surya Kant had earlier rejected the INDIA bloc leaders’ request for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice.

A reasoned response explaining the grounds for the rejection has been sent to the opposition leaders via email, people aware of the development said.

According to sources, the response emphasised that the issues raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and the delegation would be more appropriately addressed through judicial proceedings rather than by submitting a memorandum through the administrative route.

The Congress and other opposition are to march to the Supreme Court on Monday as part of their continuing protest against the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc has been demanding accountability from the poll body over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

High Security is in place in Central Delhi; security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed till 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons.

Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

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