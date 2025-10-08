CJI BR Gavai’s mother gives FIRST reaction to shoe-hurling incident in Supreme Court: ‘This is not just personal attack but…’

A day after the shoe-hurling incident, the CJI's mother stressed that while citizens have the right to express disagreement, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and such incidents insult the Constitution and disgrace the nation.

CJI BR Gavai's mother condemns shoe-hurling incident

Speaking to reporters in Amravati on Tuesday, CJI's mother said such acts amount to spreading anarchy. "Every citizen has the right to express disagreement, but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. We must protect the dignity of our democratic institutions,” she said.

“This is not just a personal attack but part of a poisonous ideology that must be checked before it spreads. Such incidents insult our Constitution and disgrace our nation. Anyone acting against the Constitution must face strict punishment,” she was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times.

CJI BR Gavai's shoe-hurling incident in Supreme Court

In a shocking incident on October 6, 2025, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai during working hours in the Supreme Court. He was immediately apprehended by security personnel and escorted out. As per sources, the attacker, while being removed, said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan." The accused was allegedly unhappy with recent remarks made by the CJI during a PIL seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of Kishore's practice after prima facie material indicated that he allegedly removed his sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Chief Justice of India during proceedings in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court at about 11:35 AM.



