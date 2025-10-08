Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration: All you need to know about Rs 19,680 crore India’s first fully digital airport

Exclusive: Rajvir Jawanda, Punjabi singer, passes away at 35; Neeru Bajwa pays condolence, deletes post later

'Merger of Canada and US'? Donald Trump resurrects Canada as '51st state' joke with PM Mark Carney, WATCH

CJI BR Gavai’s mother gives FIRST reaction to shoe-hurling incident in Supreme Court: ‘This is not just personal attack but…’

DOUBLE trouble for India: Pakistan to get high-tech AIM-120 missiles from US, China to sell 20 fighter jets to...

This city is world's largest by urban population, not New York, Tokyo, Delhi, Mumbai or Shanghai, it is...

Why Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8? Know how powerful IAF is

Cough Syrup Row: Death toll from ‘toxic’ Coldrif rises to 20 as two more children die in Madhya Pradesh

Karan Johar REVEALS ugly truth of Bollywood, says 'actors don't return money' even when film flops, credits Shah Rukh Khan for..

Good news for UPI users, NPCI likely to launch THIS new feature today; PhonePe, Paytm, GPay to get…

INDIA

CJI BR Gavai’s mother gives FIRST reaction to shoe-hurling incident in Supreme Court: ‘This is not just personal attack but…’

A day after the shoe-hurling incident, the CJI's mother stressed that while citizens have the right to express disagreement, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and such incidents insult the Constitution and disgrace the nation.

Latest News

Varsh Agarwal

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's mother, Kamaltai Gavai, has strongly condemned the shoe-hurling incident at the Supreme Court, describing it as an "assault on the Constitution". The 84-year-old stressed that while citizens have the right to express disagreement, no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and such incidents insult the Constitution and disgrace the nation. 

CJI BR Gavai's mother condemns shoe-hurling incident

Speaking to reporters in Amravati on Tuesday, CJI's mother said such acts amount to spreading anarchy. "Every citizen has the right to express disagreement, but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. We must protect the dignity of our democratic institutions,” she said.

“This is not just a personal attack but part of a poisonous ideology that must be checked before it spreads. Such incidents insult our Constitution and disgrace our nation. Anyone acting against the Constitution must face strict punishment,” she was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times.

CJI BR Gavai's shoe-hurling incident in Supreme Court

In a shocking incident on October 6, 2025, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai during working hours in the Supreme Court. He was immediately apprehended by security personnel and escorted out. As per sources, the attacker, while being removed, said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."  The accused was allegedly unhappy with recent remarks made by the CJI during a PIL seeking restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of Kishore's practice after prima facie material indicated that he allegedly removed his sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Chief Justice of India during proceedings in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court at about 11:35 AM. 

 

