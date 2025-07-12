CJI BR Gavai makes BIG statement on Indian legal system, says it is 'in bad need of...'

The Indian legal system has been facing unique challenges and delays in trials can sometimes go on for decades, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said on Saturday. Read on to know more on this.

The Indian legal system has been facing unique challenges and delays in trials can sometimes go on for decades, Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai said on Saturday (July 12). Delivering the convocation address at Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad, CJI Gavai advised students to go abroad for studies on scholarships and not put pressure on family finances. "Our country and legal system are facing unique challenges. Delays in trials can sometimes go for decades. We have seen cases where someone has been found innocent after spending years in jail as an undertrial. Our best talent can help us resolve the problems that we are facing," he said.

What else did CJI say?

The Chief Justice quoted Jed S Rakoff, a senior federal district judge in the United States in this connection. The American judge in his book, “Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free: And Other Paradoxes of Our Broken Legal System,” had made the following remark. “Even though I conclude that our legal system is in bad need of fixing, I remain cautiously optimistic that my fellow (citizens) will rise to the challenge.” This comment of the American judge was quoted by CJI Gavai.

Who all attended the event?

Further, the Chief Justice advised the graduates to seek mentors for the sake of integrity and not for their power. He also encouraged students to pursue education abroad through scholarships to avoid putting financial burden on their families. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge, Justice PS Narasimha, also participated, while acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul presided.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).