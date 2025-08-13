CJI BR Gavai agrees to 'look into' Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs amid row

BR Gavai's response on the matter came after a lawyer took objection to an order passed by the Supreme Court on Monday. To this, CJI BR Gavai responded, "But the other judge bench has already passed orders. I will look into this."

Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, on Wednesday, said that he will review the Supreme Court order on detaining all the stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and putting them in shelter homes. BR Gavai's response on the matter came after a lawyer took objection to an order passed by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The advocate mentioned, "This is with regard to the community dogs issue. There is an earlier judgment of this court which says there cannot be indiscriminate killing of canines, of which Justice Karol was a part," adding, "It says compassion for all living beings has to be there."

To this, CJI BR Gavai responded, "But the other judge bench has already passed orders. I will look into this."

