Civilians, jawan killed during security operation in Nagaland, CM Neiphiu Rio announces probe

Multiple civilians were left dead and injured after a firing incident was reported in Nagaland on Saturday evening.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2021, 11:36 AM IST

Nagaland’s Mon district witnessed a sudden bout of violence on late Saturday evening, which left several people dead and injured. A firing incident erupted in the Oting area of the district in Nagaland, which left as many as six people dead and two injured.

As per the locals, six bodies have been recovered from the scene, but it is expected that the death toll will rise. Two civilians have been injured, according to media reports. The Indian Army has also confirmed that one soldier has died due to the altercation.

Till now, 13 people have been killed in the firing incident that took place in Nagaland, confirmed authorities.

A group of people was returning home in a pick-up mini truck when they were shot at, according to reports. Villagers started searching for the group when they didn’t return after several hours, they recovered the bodies from the truck.

According to reports, the locals then set two vehicles belonging to the security forces on fire.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the unfortunate incident in the Mon district of Nagaland. In a tweet, he said, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

 

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and anguish over the incident in a tweet, and said that a high-level probe will be launched to "ensure justice to the bereaved families."

 

In an official statement, the Indian Army said, "The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries."

