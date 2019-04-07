Civilian traffic comes to halt on Srinagar-Jammu highway as two days a week road lockdown begins

Headlines

Rajasthan: Congress to begin Assembly poll campaign from this date

Meet Bihar man who cracked UPSC in 1994, resigned as IAS officer after few years due to...

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to fully operate from tomorrow; check details

BCCI dismisses rumors of alternate kit for Pakistan match, Confirms India will don blue

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: Congress to begin Assembly poll campaign from this date

Meet Bihar man who cracked UPSC in 1994, resigned as IAS officer after few years due to...

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to fully operate from tomorrow; check details

8 best shopping places in Delhi for Navratri

9 rarest animals in the world

6 Indian actresses who rejected films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeIndia

India

Civilian traffic comes to halt on Srinagar-Jammu highway as two days a week road lockdown begins

The national highway - between Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu region - will be banned for civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2019, 02:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The bi-weekly restriction on traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway began on Sunday with the road being completely closed for civilian movement in the early morning hours. 

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and Centre had earlier this week announced that the national highway - between Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu region - will be banned for civilian traffic on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31. No civilian traffic would be allowed during the movement of the paramilitary forces, a notifiaction issued by state administration said. 

The restrictions on civilian traffic on the 271-km highway will remain in force from 4 am to 5 pm, said the order issued on Wednesday by state Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra. The order which follows the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama. The highway passes through important towns such as Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, Srinagar, Pattan and Baramulla.

The decision to block the highway for two days has been taken to facilitate the unhindered movement of security forces' convoys to eliminate the possibility of fidayeen terror attacks during the ongoing poll process, the notification said.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In case of an emergency requiring the passage of a civilian vehicle, police and administrative officials will take appropriate decisions in line with the provisions for movement of civilian traffic during curfews, it added.

Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have opposed the decision with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah terming the order a proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to manage the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Another 1st for the Modi government after the 1st ever delayed assembly election now this shocker - never before in 30 years has the national highway ever been closed for civilian traffic like this," the National Conference vice-president tweeted on Wednesday.

"It's a glaring admission of failure to manage the internal security of J&K," he said.

The party has also decided to defy the restriction order in protest. 

"Patients will not be able to reach hospitals, students will be deprived access to schools, employees won't be able to reach work and the list goes on & on. There has to be a better, less people unfriendly way of protecting forces using the highway," Abdullah said in another tweet.

Instead, the security forces should travel in special trains, he suggested.

(With PTI inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Stole my style': Zeenat Aman reacts after Janhvi Kapoor recreates her popular look, Jackie Shroff says 'show these...'

Meet IAS officer who stayed away from her child to prepare for UPSC, failed 1st attempt by 1 mark, secured AIR...

Meet IAS officer who used to work as cycle mechanic, left school after father's demise, cracked UPSC with AIR...

'All three spinners will be...': Zaheer Khan's insights on India's lineup for World Cup clash against Australia

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's scintillating dance to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' burns internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE