'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

Civilian killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in J&K's Poonch

A 12th class student, Gulfaraz, had gone to graze domestic animals in the neighbourhood when a shell fired by Pak Ary landed and killed him.

Ieshan Wani

Updated: Apr 30, 2020, 11:25 PM IST

A 16-year-old boy was killed in Mankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the border on Thursday. 

A boy identified as Gulfaraz was hit by a shell fired by Pakistan army in the area while he was with his domestic animals in the area. 

Pakistan fired at Indian positions and villages in the evening, causing pains among the residents, locals told WION.  

A 12th class student, Gulfaraz, had gone to graze domestic animals in the neighbourhood when the shell landed and killed him.

