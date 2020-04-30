Civilian killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in J&K's Poonch

A 12th class student, Gulfaraz, had gone to graze domestic animals in the neighbourhood when a shell fired by Pak Ary landed and killed him.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in Mankote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the border on Thursday.

A boy identified as Gulfaraz was hit by a shell fired by Pakistan army in the area while he was with his domestic animals in the area.

Pakistan fired at Indian positions and villages in the evening, causing pains among the residents, locals told WION.

