Civil service interviews defered by UPSC amid coronavirus outbreak fears

The personality tests of candidates of civil services examination 2019 was deferred by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"New dates for the personality tests (interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course," a statement issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The statement further stated that the personality tests of the candidates who cleared civil services (main) examination 2019 were deferred until further orders. The exams were supposed to take place from from March 23, 2020 to April 3, 2020.

The examinations are taken by the commission in three stages- prelims, main and interview (personality test) to select candidates fit for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Until now (Friday), the total number of confirmed cases stands at 223 in the country. The aforementioned statistics also include 19 who have been cured/discharged and four reported deaths.