Civil lines to be renamed? Why India is reviewing Colonial-Era place names and what it means

The Centre is reviewing the colonial-era term 'Civil Lines' as part of efforts to replace outdated names with indigenous ones.

The term 'Civil Lines,' long used to describe upscale residential neighbourhoods in several Indian cities, may soon undergo a change as part of a broader effort to replace colonial-era place names with those reflecting Indian heritage and identity. The proposal is currently under review by the Centre.

The move follows an earlier direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, in which he urged senior officials and ministers to identify remnants of colonial administration and suggest alternatives rooted in local culture and tradition.

Origins of Civil Lines

The concept of Civil Lines dates back to British rule in India during the 19th century. These were planned residential zones created exclusively for senior civilian officers of the colonial administration. Typically, they were laid out with wider roads, better civic amenities, and lower population density compared to surrounding urban areas.

Historically, such neighbourhoods were positioned near administrative centres and were often separated from older city quarters and commercial hubs. This separation reflected the broader colonial urban design, which distinguished between administrative elites and local populations.

Civil Lines areas continue to exist in several cities across India, including Delhi, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Changing Urban Landscape

Urban planning experts note that while the name remains, the original character of these neighbourhoods has significantly changed over time. Many former bungalow zones have been replaced with apartment complexes, increased population density, and expanded commercial activity, integrating them into the broader urban fabric.

An urban planning specialist observed that these areas were once designed alongside military cantonments, forming a structured colonial layout of governance and defence zones.

Former officials, including ex-Delhi Development Authority planning commissioner A K Jain, have argued that the transformation of these neighbourhoods over decades has reduced the practical relevance of their original nomenclature. According to such views, renaming may hold limited functional impact given how significantly these areas have evolved.

Debate Over Symbolism and Identity

The discussion over renaming Civil Lines reflects a wider national trend of revisiting colonial-era symbols. In recent years, several roads and landmarks have been renamed, including Delhi’s Race Course Road, now called Lok Kalyan Marg.

Supporters of the initiative view it as a step toward strengthening indigenous identity in public spaces. Critics, however, question whether such changes bring meaningful administrative or social transformation or remain largely symbolic.

If implemented, the renaming of Civil Lines would mark another significant moment in India’s ongoing effort to reshape its post-colonial urban identity.