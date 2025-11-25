FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Border 2: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon join hands to recreate Sandese Aate Hai in Sunny Deol film

Civil Aviation Ministry's BIG statement on flight ops amid concerns over volcanic ash: 'There is no...'

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday visit Dharmendra's home to offer condolences to Deol family - Watch

Next National Lok Adalat to be held on THIS date, check eligibility criteria

Moto G57 Power Launched in India: Price, features, specifications, and other key details

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand EXPOSES Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, boasts about ignoring Salman Khan, Farah Khan's advices at WKV

Suryakumar Yadav reveals teams India wants to face in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows, no state honours, no public viewing; what happened behind the scenes?

China reiterates claim over Arunachal after Indian woman alleges harassment at airport: 'We have never...'

Rohit Sharma appointed as brand ambassador of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 by Jay Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Border 2: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon join hands to recreate Sandese Aate Hai in Sunny Deol film

Border 2: Sonu, Diljit, Arijit, Vishal, Mithoon to recreate Sandese Aate Hai

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday visit Dharmendra's home to offer condolences to Deol family - Watch

Bollywood celebs visit Dharmendra's home to offer condolences to Deol family

Moto G57 Power Launched in India: Price, features, specifications, and other key details

Moto G57 Power Launched in India: Price, features, specifications, and other key

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

HomeIndia

INDIA

Civil Aviation Ministry's BIG statement on flight ops amid concerns over volcanic ash: 'There is no...'

The aviation ministry stated that it was working with Air Traffic Control (ATC), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), international aviation agencies, and airlines to manage the situation. According to the IMD, the Hayli Gubbi shield volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region erupted on Sunday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 09:54 PM IST

Civil Aviation Ministry's BIG statement on flight ops amid concerns over volcanic ash: 'There is no...'
Earlier, over a dozen flights were disrupted as a mass of volcanic ash drifted towards India.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that flight operations across India are running normally as ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano drifts eastwards in the direction of China. The aviation ministry further stated that it was working with Air Traffic Control (ATC), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), international aviation agencies, and airlines to manage the situation. The ministry added that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued the required notice and that all affected airlines have been informed.

Civil Aviation Ministry's statement

The Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday: "Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution. There is no cause for concern at this moment. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure passenger safety." Earlier, more than a dozen flights were disrupted as a mass of volcanic ash drifted towards India and moved over a number of states, including Delhi-NCR region. But IMD chief Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash was drifting eastwards and would clear Indian skies by Tuesday evening.

Ethiopian volcanic eruption

According to the IMD, the Hayli Gubbi shield volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region erupted on Sunday, sending a plume of ash up to 14 kilometers above the sea level. "High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India," the weather office said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Border 2: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon join hands to recreate Sandese Aate Hai in Sunny Deol film
Border 2: Sonu, Diljit, Arijit, Vishal, Mithoon to recreate Sandese Aate Hai
Civil Aviation Ministry's BIG statement on flight ops amid concerns over volcanic ash: 'There is no...'
Aviation Ministry's BIG statement on flight ops amid volcanic ash fears
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday visit Dharmendra's home to offer condolences to Deol family - Watch
Bollywood celebs visit Dharmendra's home to offer condolences to Deol family
Next National Lok Adalat to be held on THIS date, check eligibility criteria
Next National Lok Adalat to be held on THIS date, check eligibility criteria
Moto G57 Power Launched in India: Price, features, specifications, and other key details
Moto G57 Power Launched in India: Price, features, specifications, and other key
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement