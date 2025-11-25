Civil Aviation Ministry's BIG statement on flight ops amid concerns over volcanic ash: 'There is no...'

Border 2: Sonu Nigam, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon join hands to recreate Sandese Aate Hai in Sunny Deol film
According to the IMD, the Hayli Gubbi shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has said that flight operations across India are running normally as ash from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano drifts eastwards in the direction of China. The aviation ministry further stated that it was working with Air Traffic Control (ATC), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), international aviation agencies, and airlines to manage the situation. The ministry added that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued the required notice and that all affected airlines have been informed.
The Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday: "Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution. There is no cause for concern at this moment. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure passenger safety." Earlier, more than a dozen flights were disrupted as a mass of volcanic ash drifted towards India and moved over a number of states, including Delhi-NCR region. But IMD chief Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash was drifting eastwards and would clear Indian skies by Tuesday evening.
According to the IMD, the Hayli Gubbi shield volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region erupted on Sunday, sending a plume of ash up to 14 kilometers above the sea level. "High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India," the weather office said.