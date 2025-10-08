Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu issues BIG statement on Air India scare: 'We're going to...'

Air India flight AI117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely in Birmingham on Saturday after the Ram Air Turbine was deployed during its final approach. The airline confirmed all electrical and hydraulic systems were functioning normally. The flight took off from Amritsar on October 4. Read more.

Reacting to the incident of uncommanded Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployment in Air India flight AI117, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner Amritsar to Birmingham flight, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the aviation watchdog DGCA was investigating the cause of the issue. Speaking to reporters, Naidu said: "Whenever these kinds of incidents happen, we try to find out what the root cause of the problem is. Once we get to understand the root cause, then we are going to reach out to the stakeholders, the OEMs, and whoever is concerned. We are going to do a thorough study on it. The DGCA is finding out the cause of the problem." Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no discrepancy has been observed and the aircraft was being released for service.

What did DGCA say on the incident?

DGCA said: "On October 4, 2025, Air India B787-8 aircraft VT-ANO operated flight AI-117 (Amritsar- Birmingham). During landing at 400ft RAT unlock message came and RAT got deployed. Pilot did not report of any related abnormality. Aircraft landed safely. Boeing recommended maintainance actions for uncommanded RAT deployment have been carried out and no discrepancy has been observed. Aircraft is being released for service. Boeing has issued FLEET TEAM DIGEST containing brief of previous such cases. The matter requires detailed investigation. An officer from DAS(NR) has been assigned this investigation."

What happened with the Air India flight?

According to an Air India spokesperson, the flight landed safely at Birmingham, and no passengers or crew were injured. The aircraft has been grounded for further inspections. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and the return flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled. Air India is making alternative arrangements to accommodate passengers affected by the incident.

What is Ram Air Turbine on planes?

"The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach. All electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing at Birmingham. The aircraft has been grounded for further checks, and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled, and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests," an Air India spokesperson said. The Ram Air Turbine is a small, fold-out windmill-like device that deploys in emergencies when the plane loses main electrical or hydraulic power. It generates emergency power to maintain control of key flight systems, including basic flight instruments and hydraulic pressure for control surfaces.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).